AUSTIN (KXAN) — Behind a doubleheader sweep Saturday, the Texas baseball team earned their first-ever series win at West Virginia. The Longhorns won 5-2 and 11-0 Saturday before falling 8-6 in the series finale Sunday.

“It’s a good series win for us,” said Texas Baseball Coach David Pierce. “But when you have an opportunity to sweep and don’t, it’s a little frustrating. A little different taste in your mouth…But really proud of our guys coming on the road and winning two out of three.”

With the conference series victory, the Longhorns have vaulted themselves back into the national rankings for D1Baseball at No. 22.

It was another monster weekend for Texas slugger Ivan Melendez. The Longhorns’ first baseman crushed three home runs in the Saturday twin bill pushing his season total to 25, good for first in the nation.

“I think the biggest thing is he can get length better than any hitter I’ve seen in a long, long time,” said Pierce about Melendez. “The conditions he hit in [Saturday] and had that kind of success is really incredible. He’s a different guy. Just such a different guy.”

Melendez, who also reached base five times in the Longhorns’ midweek win over Houston Baptist, was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week. With this honor, it is now five times he has won the conference player of the week honor in his career, tying a record. It’s also the fourth time he’s won it this year, tying the single-season record.

Melendez and the Longhorns have just one more weekend series where they will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas will get this weekend off, however, after they host Texas Southern this Tuesday.

“A lot of implications, a lot of goals in front of us,” added Pierce about the stretch run. “We’re very motivated to get better. Very motivated to play in that situation where we have five at home and then look towards the tournament after that.”