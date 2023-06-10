AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas accomplished a comeback that hasn’t been made since 2009, scoring five runs in the 9th to defeat Stanford 7-5 to win the first game of the NCAA Super Regional.

What’s even more impressive is the way Texas came back, scoring five runs in the 9th on just one hit which came courtesy of Porter Brown to give them the 7-5 lead.

“You know I’m just so impressed with them, they just keep fighting,” Head Coach David Pierce said. “They’re down, they never gave in, and when you do that, good things can possibly happen and they did a great job.”

Porter Brown went two-for-five at the plate with two RBI, but those two runs he drove in were the most important runs he’s brought home in awhile.

“It’s a crazy feeling you know? And we know the job’s not done, we kind of have to stay in the middle for now, enjoy the high, come back and just play the game tomorrow every inning pitch by pitch,” Brown said.

Senior outfielder Eric Kennedy brought home the first runs of the game for Texas with a two-run home run in the 5th.

“It seemed like we were down and out there but we didn’t give up on each other, we’re very fortunate they made a couple of mistakes and we were able to capitalize on them,” Kennedy said.

It was the first time Texas completed a 9th inning comeback like that since 2009.

Texas can book a return trip to the College World Series with a win on Sunday night against Stanford. If the Longhorns lose, then the series will head to a series deciding third game on Monday.

First pitch for Game 2 Sunday is set for 8pm.