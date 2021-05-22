Texas baseball wins Big 12 Championship after wild sequence of events

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are Big 12 baseball champions after a 12-2 win over West Virginia and a wild Kansas State comeback against TCU on Saturday.

The Longhorns, trailing TCU by a game in the standings, entered the regular season finale Saturday, needing to handle its business against the Mountaineers and get a little help from the Wildcats against TCU.

Both events happened — in dramatically different fashion.

For the second straight night, Texas patiently picked apart West Virginia’s pitchers, building a 10-1 lead after five innings.

Fittingly on Senior Day, Longhorns senior Zach Zubia ended the game with a sacrifice fly for the decisive run in the eighth inning to enact the conference’s run rule.

As Texas comfortably held a lead over the Mountaineers, TCU was giving away a massive lead in Manhattan. TCU led K State 8-4 in the bottom of the ninth until the Wildcats strung together five straight hits to tie the game at 8.

With two on, Kansas State’s Chris Ceballos crushed a home run over the left-center fence for a walk-off win to earn the series win and help Texas claim a share of the championship.

Texas and TCU will be listed as co-Big 12 champions with matching 17-7 conference records. The Longhorns will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament after winning the series against TCU two weeks ago.