Texas baseball takes series at TCU, boosting NCAA Tournament resume’ into top 8 status

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Texas baseball earned a massive series win Sunday at TCU, keeping its Big 12 regular season title hopes alive and adding another prominent bullet point to the NCAA Tournament resume’.

Longhorns senior Zach Zubia hit two home runs Sunday and starting pitcher Pete Hansen threw seven innings of two-hit ball during Texas’ 9-3 win over TCU.

Texas beat up TCU starter Johnny Ray and the Horned Frogs pitching staff early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after the top of the sixth inning. Along with Zubia’s two home runs, Cam Williams hit a solo home run in the second inning for a 3-0 Longhorns lead.

Texas (38-12, 15-6 in Big 12) trails TCU by a game in the Big 12 standings, but the Longhorns’ series win at TCU should look great in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Texas entered the weekend on the cusp of a top 8 national seed for the tournament, which would give the Longhorns the right to host a regional and super regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. This weekend’s results will certainly boost Texas’ RPI, which is a key metric for the selection committee.

The two wins over the Horned Frogs should put Texas in a fairly safe position as a top 8 seed barring a collapse in the final five games of the regular season.

The Longhorns finish the regular season with five straight home games. Texas hosts Texas Southern on Tuesday, Rice on May 18 and West Virginia for a three-game series starting May 20.

As for the Big 12 regular season championship race, TCU finishes out its conference schedule at Kansas State. The Horned Frogs would need to drop at least one game against the Wildcats while Texas sweeps West Virginia to shake up the Big 12 standings.