AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team made it five consecutive wins after completing a sweep of Manhattan on Sunday.

Texas piled on the runs in the finale 16-6. The Longhorns won Saturday’s game 10-4 and Friday’s game 8-1.

On Sunday, Peyton Powell continued his hot start to the season going 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. Through 16 games this season, Powell is hitting .436 with an OPS of 1.199 in 39 at-bats.

The Longhorns had 15 hits against the Jaspers on Sunday, seven of them for extra bases. Powell, Dylan Campbell, Porter Brown, Jack O’Dowd and Mitchell Daly all had two hits each for Texas.

Travis Sthele pitched five innings to earn his first win of the season. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts on 74 pitches.

On Saturday, Texas was outhit by Manhattan 13-9 but took advantage of 10 walks by Jaspers pitching. The Longhorns led 5-1 after two innings thanks to RBI hits by Powell and Brown. Powell hit a double down the left field line to score Eric Kennedy and Brown plated Powell with a single.

Max Grubbs relieved starter Zane Morehouse in the fourth inning to earn the win. Heston Tole worked the final three innings to earn the save.

In the opener Friday, Texas starting pitcher Lucas Gordon was outstanding. He pitched six innings of no-hit ball with nine strikeouts and three walks in 101 pitches to earn the win. Charlie Hurley and DJ Burke finished the job on the hill, each allowing a hit.

Jared Thomas went 3-for-5 and Garret Guillemette had two hits and scored three runs.

Texas (9-7) continues its homestand with a pair of midweek games Tuesday and Wednesday against North Dakota State. The Longhorns take on the Bison at 6:30 p.m. on both days.