AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball lost their series opener to the Kansas Jayhawks 10-4 on the road in Lawrence, KS.

The Longhorns got off to a good start with a Garrett Guillemette RBI double in the top of the first.

They would regain the lead in the top of the 5th inning, however, the bottom half of the frame was all Kansas. The Jayhawks scored five runs in that frame, headlined by a Janson Reeder go ahead two-run homer.

Lucas Gordon suffered his first loss of the season Friday night, giving up five earned runs in four and two-thirds innings pitched.

Texas (30-17, 10-9 in Big 12) will try to get back in the win column and even the series on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 2pm at Hoglund Ballpark.