Texas baseball stays alive with win over Tennessee in College World Series

Texas outfielder Douglas Hodo (7) slides into home against Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony (17) to score in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas freshman pitcher Tanner Witt saved the Longhorns’ College World Series with a stellar relief effort Tuesday afternoon against Tennessee.

Witt pitched 5.2 innings of shutout ball, steadying Texas to an 8-4 elimination game win over Tennessee.

Texas will play the loser of Tuesday night’s game between Virginia and Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. in another elimination game. Tennessee is the second team eliminated from the College World Series.

Witt replaced starter Tristan Stevens, who allowed four runs and three walks in 3.1 innings, and only allowed three hits over his five-plus innings of work. Tennessee tied the game at four in the top of the 4th inning on Liam Spence’s RBI single. Tennessee took its first lead at 2-0 in the top of the 2nd inning off Stevens.

Eric Kennedy responded in the bottom half of the inning, giving Texas its first lead of this College World Series. Kennedy hit a three-run homer for a 3-2 Texas lead.

Texas escaped a bases loaded jam in the third inning with a double play at home and first. The Longhorns added another run on a Cam Williams groundout in the bottom half.

That’s a 5-2-3 and a beaut!@TSteve35 escapes a bases loaded, nobody out jam thanks to his defense!



Horns lead, 3-2! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Oxu9KlN3OW — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 22, 2021

Silas Ardoin broke the brief 4-4 deadlock with a two-run single in the fourth, putting Texas up 6-4. Williams followed with an RBI single to make it 7-4.

The Longhorns won their first College World Series game since 2014.