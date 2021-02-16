Texas baseball’s anticipated season opening series moved to Saturday start

David Pierce and the Longhorns will now open their season Saturday in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team will push opening day, starting their season on Saturday instead of Friday due to the ongoing weather conditions across Texas.

The three day, six team State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington has been moved from a weekend event, starting Friday, to a Saturday through Monday event because of weather conditions and travel concerns for the six programs involved.

“The decision to move the start of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown to Saturday was made in the interest of safety for the fans and the teams,” said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment. “Our thoughts are with all of those who are being affected by the current dangerous weather conditions. We are looking forward to safely hosting this premiere college baseball tournament this weekend.”

Texas will now open their season Saturday at 11 a.m. against Mississippi State. Texas will face Arkansas Sunday at 7 p.m. and Mississippi at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 9 in the D1 Baseball preseason rankings. Texas was 14-3 when their season came to an end last March. Texas is led by junior pitcher Ty Madden, named preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. St John’s transfer outfielder Mike Antico was selected as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Texas is scheduled to play their home opener on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in the first of four games against BYU at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Here is the complete revised schedule of games in Arlington.

Saturday, Feb. 20

11 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas

3 p.m.—Mississippi vs. TCU

7 p.m.—Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Sunday, Feb. 21

11 a.m.—TCU vs. Mississippi State

3 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

7 p.m.—Texas vs. Arkansas

Monday, Feb. 22

11 a.m.—Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.—Mississippi vs. Texas

6 p.m.—Arkansas vs. TCU