Texas baseball saves game in Texas Tech series, but now trails in Big 12 standings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns couldn’t avoid their first series loss of the season, but did salvage a game in a pivotal Big 12 series against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns avoided a home sweep to the Red Raiders with the 11-3 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field after losing 5-3 in the resumption of game two of the series earlier Sunday. Texas will have ground to make up in the Big 12 standings following the 1-2 result this weekend.

Texas started the series with Texas Tech tied for first in the conference standings with TCU. The Horned Frogs now have the advantage after sweeping West Virginia to take a two-game lead in the standings. The Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth in a decisive, three-game series next weekend, needing a sweep to retake the lead.

On Sunday in game three, Pete Hansen pitched a gem for the Longhorns in relief. Hansen likely cemented the Sunday starting spot next week after coming in for Kolby Kubichek and throwing 7 and two-thirds innings of one run ball.

Kubichek started and struggled in the first inning, allowing two hits and two walks to start the game. Tech grabbed a 1-0 lead, but Hansen entered and didn’t allow another Red Raiders run in the inning.

The ☀️ is on our side here in the 2nd. It's a one-run ballgame!

Trailing 2-0 in the second inning, Texas rebounded with four runs. Ivan Melendez got the scoring started, skying a fly ball to right that Tech outfielder Easton Murrell lost in the sun. As the ball fell to the outfield turf, Melendez legged out a triple and scored on a throwing error.

Trey Faltine gave Texas the lead with a double to the right field wall. The Longhorns finished the inning up 4-2.

With Texas leading 7-2 in the seventh inning, Douglas Hodo broke the game wide open with a grand slam over the left-center wall.

Next, Texas State comes to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday. First pitch between the Longhorns and Bobcats will be at 6:30 p.m. on Longhorn Network.