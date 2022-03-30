AUSTIN (KXAN) —In front of the second largest crowd ever at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, No. 8 Texas lost to their unranked rivals Texas A&M 12-9.

The game displayed the numerous pitching issues that the Longhorns have dealt with in recent weeks.

It was the second time in three games in which the Longhorns gave up more than 10 runs, you have to go back to 2019 for the last time Texas allowed that many runs.

The long ball caused a problem for Texas on Tuesday night, they gave up three home runs to Texas A&M, including a grand slam from UTSA transfer Dylan Rock that gave the Aggies an 8-4 lead in the fourth.

Since their 12-0 shutout win over Incarnate Word on March 20, the Longhorns have given up 52 hits over the span of five games.

Heading into the season, pitching was thought to be one of the strong suits for Texas. That along with their already excellent offense and defense, brought Texas to a 12-0 start to the season.

However, since starting pitcher Tanner Witt was scratched from the rotation in early March, the Longhorns have gone 8-8.

“What we have to do is find, and continue to search for the reliable consistency,” head coach David Pierce said. “That’s really what we’re looking for, we’re not looking for a guy who is going to go out there and blow it up every time just rip with your best pitches.”

Pierce acknowledged that there is a problem, and he says they are working actively to fix what’s wrong.

“I love our guys, I just think that when you have a handful of guys at the same time having issues than it really affects you.”

Texas shortstop Tre Faltine remains optimistic through the team’s struggles.

“I’d rather have these battles early in the season get them over with and you know, come later in the regular season we’ll be battle tested and we will have gone through everything,” Faltine added. “Obviously, we don’t want to lose but it’s a growing experience for us and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The challenge for Texas continues as they will head to Globe Life Field in Arlington to face their rivals to the north, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma is 15-8 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

The series begins on at 6:30pm, games 2 and 3 respectively will start at noon.