Texas baseball ranked No. 1 in three of the four major preseason polls

Texas’ Trey Faltine (0) and Mitchell Daly (19) celebrate after turning a double play against South Florida to end the eighth inning in an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is ready to make another run at a national championship in 2022, and the preseason prognosticators are picking the Longhorns as the favorite.

The latest preseason poll, released Monday by Baseball America, has Texas ranked No. 1.

In addition to the Baseball America poll, Texas earned the top spot in the Collegiate Baseball, and D1Baseball.com polls.

This will be the first time since 2010 that the Longhorns will enter the season ranked as the top team in the country.

Texas finished 2021 with a 50-17 record, making a trip to the College World Series, where they went 3-2, losing both games to national champion Mississippi State to end their season.

The Longhorns return seven All-Americans to their squad.

Pitcher Pete Hansen, and infielder Ivan Melendez are first team All-Americans. Infielder Trey Faltine, and pitchers Tristan Stevens, Tanner Witt, and Aaron Nixon were named to the second team. Another infielder, Mitchell Daly, occupies a spot on the third team.

The Longhorns are the top ranked Big 12 team in the Baseball America poll, No. 19 Oklahoma State and No. 23 Texas Tech are the other teams in the poll.

Texas opens the season against Rice Friday February 18th at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.