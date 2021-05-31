Texas baseball notches No. 2 national seed for NCAA Tournament, will host in Southern University in regional opener

Texas baseball gathers for the Eyes of Texas after a game in the Big 12 baseball tournament in Oklahoma City, May 26, 2021 (Photo: Roger Wallace/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball won’t need to leave Austin to reach Omaha — if they play well enough over the next two weeks to make it to the College World Series.

Texas was selected as the No. 2 national seed by the NCAA Tournament baseball selection committee Monday, meaning the Longhorns will host a regional this weekend and, potentially, a super regional the following weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

As the No. 1 seed in the Austin regional, Texas will host Southern University (20-28) at 1:00 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament, starting Friday. Arizona State (32-20) is the No. 2 seed in the regional and will take on No. 3 seed Fairfield (37-3) at 6:00 p.m.

Southern entered the SWAC post season tournament with a 15-27 record, but went 5-1 including a 7-6 championship game win over Jackson State to earn the automatic bid.

The Texas regional winner will meet the Gainesville, Florida regional. Host Florida (38-20) is the No. 15 overall seed and open regional play against South Florida (28-27), Miami (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) in the other regional opener in Gainesville.

The Longhorns are hosting a regional for the 27th time in program history. After compiling an impressive resume’ with a share of the Big 12 regular season championship, Texas (42-15) is aiming at making its 37th appearance in the College World Series.

Texas claimed a share of the Big 12 regular season crown with TCU after a 17-7 run through the conference. The Longhorns catapulted itself into national title contender with 16 straight wins during the middle of the conference schedule.

The Longhorns won seven out of its eight Big 12 series, only losing two of three to Texas Tech. In the non-conference, Texas shook off an 0-3 showing at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown against Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss to sweep then-No. 12 South Carolina.

Texas fell out of the Big 12 Tournament in the semifinals, losing to Oklahoma State 5-4. The Longhorns were chasing from the start of the week in Oklahoma City after dropping the tournament opener to No. 8 seed West Virginia and fighting through the loser’s bracket.