AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team ran its winning streak to 10 games with a weekend sweep of New Orleans, capping it off with a 9-3 victory Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns scored 27 runs against the Privateers, including a 15-1 win Saturday and a 3-1 win to open the series Friday.

On Sunday, senior Eric Kennedy had a game most players only dream about at the plate. He smashed two home runs in his first two at-bats and then added a double later to finish 3-for-3 with 10 total bases. For the week, Kennedy was red-hot, hitting .555 with five home runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored against New Orleans and North Dakota State. He’s now hitting .376 for the season with a .753 slugging percentage.

Dylan Campbell and Mitchell Daly also hit homers in the finale. Campbell’s was a 3-run blast in the seventh inning and Daly’s solo shot came in the fourth. Peyton Powell continued his hot start with a 3-for-4 day including two doubles and an RBI single.

Lebarron Johnson struck out six in four innings for the Longhorns, but David Shaw was credited with the win after tossing three innings of scoreless relief.

On Saturday, Texas turned a 2-1 ballgame into 10-1 with eight runs in the sixth inning. Kennedy hit a grand slam on a full count and the ninth pitch at his at-bat. Powell hit a 2-run home run to start the big inning.

The Longhorns tacked on five more runs in the seventh to add to the blowout win. Kennedy, Powell, Campbel, Max Beyleu and Porter Brown all had two hits.

Travis Sthele pitched six innings and struck out nine without allowing an earned run. The Privateers managed just two hits off him.

Lucas Gordon pitched six innings to earn the win in the opener Friday, allowing two hits while striking out six with a walk. Brown went 3-for-4 for the Longhorns, who won despite not having an extra-base hit. Brown scored Campbell with an RBI single in the first inning, and then two runs came home on a New Orleans error for the Longhorns in the third inning.

Texas picked up two midweek wins against North Dakota State, 7-2 on March 14 and 7-4 on March 15.

Texas (14-7) plays Incarnate Word on Tuesday and then dives into the Big 12 Conference with a three-game series against Texas Tech starting Friday. All four games are at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.