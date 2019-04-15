Texas baseball needs to bounce back after rough patch
AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Longhorns are in the midst of a serious rough patch after losing their latest home series to Kansas State, a team that currently has the worst record in the Big 12.
There is no shortage of disappointment for the Longhorns, who are in seventh place in the conference with a 5-6 record, after winning the Big 12 regular season title in 2018.
Since winning the first Big 12 series of the season against Texas Tech, the Longhorns are middling with an 8-8 overall record in its last 16 games.
Now, Texas is hoping to right the ship this week with changes coming to the lineup on the horizon.
"We evaluate it daily, and we feel like we have the right guys playing, but to have a team come in here and take the series at home is frustrating. When we look at that, there are multiple ways we're going to make some changes," Texas head coach David Pierce said.
Texas will host Lamar in a non-conference game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Oklahoma State on Thursday for a three-game series. Oklahoma State (21-13, 7-5) is currently second in the Big 12.
