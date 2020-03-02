Texas baseball loses its first games of 2020 season

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns are returning from the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic with its first losses of the season and their first adversity.

Texas played a sloppy game in a 9-8 loss to Missouri Sunday afternoon at Houston’s Minute Maid Park amassing five errors that gave the Tigers four unearned runs.

The Longhorns finished their weekend series against SEC competition 1-2, beating No. 6 Arkansas and losing to No. 11 LSU and Mizzou.

At 10-2 for the season, the Longhorns return to Austin for a match-up with Arizona on Tuesday and host Cal State Fullerton for a three-game series next weekend.

The bats produced in the final two games from Houston but — in different ways. On Saturday, Texas exploded for eight runs, capped off by a Zach Zubia grand slam, in the first two innings against the Razorbacks.

On Sunday, the Longhorns scored eight runs on 10 hits with eight different Texas players recording a hit. Austin Todd went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead Texas offensively.

The pitching couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain. Kolby Kubichek was tagged for four runs (three earned) and took the loss relieving Coy Cobb in the sixth inning. Cobb pitched five innings, allowing three runs but just one earned run.

Texas took a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning before the Tigers got ahead with five runs. The Longhorns cut the deficit to one run twice in the final innings, but couldn’t tie or take the lead again.