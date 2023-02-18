ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns were on the wrong end of another one-run game Saturday in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field, losing 6-5 to Missouri.

Missouri catcher Dylan Leach hit a double down the right-field line to score Hank Zeisler with the walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth. It was the 14th hit of the game for the Tigers while Texas only had five.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Texas drew eight walks but had just one extra-base hit, a double by freshman Jayden Duplantier in the fourth inning. Missouri hit a pair of home runs, a 2-run homer by Luke Mann in the fourth inning and a solo shot by Ross Lovich in the sixth.

The Longhorns played from behind the whole game and could never get a timely hit when they needed one. Texas tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning after Mitchell Daly scored on a Missouri throwing error, but Mann homered and the Tigers tacked on another run after a Texas fielding error.

Duplantier’s double in the fourth plated a pair for Texas to get the Longhorns within a run at 4-3, but Lovich crushed one over the right field wall to make it 5-3 Missouri in the bottom half of the inning.

Texas tied the game in the seventh after Jack O’Dowd singled home a run and Jalin Flores scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-5, but that was all the offense Texas could muster the rest of the way.

Zane Morehouse started on the mound for the Longhorns. He pitched four innings and allowed three earned runs in 82 pitches. He struck out four, walked two and allowed eight hits.

Texas (0-2) concludes play at the College Baseball Showdown on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. against No. 10 Vanderbilt.