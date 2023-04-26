AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a rocky weekend for Texas’ men’s baseball team as the Longhorns dropped all three games to their archrival Oklahoma.

It was the first time ever the Sooners had swept the Longhorns in Austin.

Not only did the three losses drop Texas down to a tie for fourth place in the Big 12 Conference, it may also cost the Longhorns a shot at hosting the regional tournament in the postseason.

In D1Baseball’s latest projection Wednesday morning, the Longhorns are now projected to be a two seed under Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional. The Razorbacks are currently projected to be the number five seed overall in the tournament.

After a frustrating weekend, Texas did get back in the win column with a 18-3 rain-delayed demolition of Texas Southern on Tuesday.

However, the big test for the Longhorns will come this weekend as they travel up I-35 to take on TCU.

The Horned Frogs were swept by West Virginia in their last Big 12 series and sit tied for sixth in the Big 12 with a 7-8 conference record, just a game back of the Longhorns.

It will be a special series for Longhorn outfielder Porter Brown, who was wearing the purple of TCU when the Longhorns took two out of three games from the Horned Frogs in Austin a year ago.

After transferring in from TCU over the offseason, Brown has been a key cog in the Longhorn lineup. He is currently second on the team with 38 RBIs.

Dylan Campbell is another Longhorn who has made a second home on the base paths. He comes into this series looking to extend his 20-game hit streak.

On the pitching staff, there’s hope Tanner Witt may make his first appearance for Texas since February 2022. He has been recovering from Tommy John surgery and is scheduled to start on a limited pitch count, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

In a season that has seen a 4-7 start followed by a 16-game win streak, Texas will be hoping Friday marks the start of a push towards another postseason run as the NCAA Tournament looms just over a month away.

The three-game series will get under way on Friday at 6:00.