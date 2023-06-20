AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team added a left-handed pitcher out of the transfer portal Tuesday.

Will Mercer, who pitched 120 innings over a 4-year career for Notre Dame, announced his intention to join the Longhorns next season. Mercer was exclusively a bullpen arm for the Irish this season, tossing 26 innings in 14 appearances with a 2.77 ERA.

In his second season with the Irish in 2020-21, he started 11 games and finished with a 4-3 record and a 4.92 ERA. He threw 56.2 innings that season with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Mercer is a Houston native and went to Strake Jesuit Prep. He compiled a 9-4 overall record with a 4.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts and 43 walks for the Irish in his career.