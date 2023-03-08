The Texas Longhorns baseball team sings “The Eyes of Texas” with fans after playing Indiana on Feb. 26. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — That bats were hot for Texas baseball in an 11-3 win over Mercer on Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Rylan Galvin smashed a 2-run home run for the first hit of his Longhorns career and ended the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Dylan Campbell collected three hits as well. Texas hammered 15 hits and scored nine of their runs in the first three innings.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Lampasas native Ace Whitehead made his first start on the mound for the Longhorns and allowed two hits with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched. Texas split duties between six pitchers.

Garret Guillemette went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Eric Kennedy was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

After Guillemette’s RBI single in the first inning got the Longhorns on the board, the floodgates opened. Galvan clubbed a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a homer to get things started in the second inning. Porter Brown drove in a run with a double and Guillemette had another RBI single to give the Horns a 5-0 lead after two innings.

Texas tacked on four more in the third inning via a Galvan RBI single and RBI doubles from Kennedy and Campbell. Galvan knocked in another run with a single in the fourth inning and Peyton Powell capped the scoring with an RBI single in the eighth.

On Tuesday, Texas beat Sam Houston 7-5 thanks to three hits by Powell and a solo home run from Mitchell Daly. Labarron Johnson pitched six innings to pick up the win and Charlie Hurley worked the final three to earn the save.

The Longhorns (6-7) host the Manhattan Jaspers for a three-game series at the Disch beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.