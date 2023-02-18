ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns gave No. 8 Arkansas all it could handle on college baseball’s opening day Friday, but the Razorbacks held them off to escape 3-2 at the College Baseball Showcase at Globe Life Field.

Texas outfielder Porter Brown, a transfer from TCU, hit the team’s first home run of the season with a solo blast in the seventh inning. Garret Guillemette hit a double in the inning and eventually scored on a wild pitch to account for both Texas runs. Arkansas scored three in the top half of the frame.

Left-handed starting pitcher Lucas Gordon had a nice first outing of the season, throwing 84 pitches in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Gordon allowed two hits in 17 batters faced before the bullpen took over.

Eric Kennedy had a pair of hits for the Longhorns from the lead-off spot. Arkansas outhit the Longhorns 8-5.

For the Razorbacks, starting pitcher Hagen Smith allowed just one hit in five innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Brady Slavens and John Bolton had two hits each for Arkansas.

Texas takes on Missouri on the second day of the tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday.