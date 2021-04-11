Texas baseball grabs 1st place in Big 12, home run streak hits 6 straight games for Melendez

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns sophomore Ivan Melendez is still on fire from the batter’s box and is nearing an NCAA record.

Melendez hit two towering home runs against Kansas State Sunday to extend his home run streak to six straight games. Seven homers in six games for Melendez — the NCAA record for home runs in consecutive games is eight straight.

Texas completed a dominant sweep of Kansas State by a Sunday final of 9-2 for its eighth straight win and second straight Big 12 series sweep.

The Longhorns are currently in sole possession of first place in the conference standings after TCU dropped two of three at home against Texas Tech. Texas has beaten up on the bottom of the conference standings with 10 wins in 12 games against Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas and Kansas State.

They’ll get their chance to prove just how legitimate they are in upcoming Big 12 series’. However, no matter how you slice it, this weekend’s performance was legitimate.

Texas scored 37 runs on the Wildcats, who were coming off a series win against Texas Tech, with scores of 13-6, 15-1 and 9-2.

The Longhorns are off the Big 12 schedule this week, hosting Nevada and Abilene Christian for a total of five games. A three-game trip to Oklahoma State is coming April 23.