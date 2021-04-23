Texas baseball game postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

Texas is on an eight game win streak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas was set to face Oklahoma St. for the start of a three game series between two nationally ranked teams.

The weather in Oklahoma had different plans for the Longhorns and the Cowboys, as a result, Friday night’s series opener has been postponed to Saturday.

Welp. — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) April 23, 2021

No. 3 Texas (31-8 overall, 10-2 in Big 12) is currently on a 14 game winning streak. Most recently, they defeated Texas State 5-1 on the road in San Marcos.

Texas has not lost a conference series since Big 12 play began a little over a month ago at Baylor.

No. 24 Oklahoma State (23-10-1 overall, 6-6 in Big 12) has won a couple of games in a row themselves. However, they were swept by TCU in their last conference series.

First pitch for the rescheduled series opener for Saturday is set for 2pm at O’Brate Stadium. Game two of the series is planned to begin at 6pm that night.