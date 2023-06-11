PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA (KXAN) – Texas baseball came back late to win Game One of the Super Regionals against Stanford but couldn’t do the same Sunday night, losing to the Cardinal 8-3.

Stanford evens the series at a game a piece, forcing a decisive final game Monday afternoon slated for 7:00 p.m.

The hosting team scored first against Texas starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. but the Longhorns quickly picked up their pitcher. A Jared Thomas RBI triple and Dylan Campbell sac fly in the third gave Texas a 2-1 lead.

Johnson Jr. threw a complete game in the Coral Gables Regional last weekend but was chased after 4.1 innings Sunday giving up four runs. Travis Sthele came in relief allowing three runs in four innings.

Stanford led 5-2 until the seventh when Mitchell Daly crushed a solo home run to left. The long ball gave the Longhorns their third and final run.

The Cardinal added some insurance in the top half of the ninth with three runs to make it 8-3, the final score. Stanford pitcher Quinn Matthews threw 156 pitches for a complete game with 16 strikeouts.

The winner between Texas and Stanford Monday evening will head to Omaha and face the top overall seed Wake Forest to open the College World Series. No starter has been named for the Longhorns in Game 3.