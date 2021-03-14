Texas baseball completes the sweep over South Carolina

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team swept No. 12 South Carolina with an 8-5 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

No. 12 Texas improves their record to 11-5 now as they will have a couple of days between their next game Tuesday against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

The game was tied at two until Texas opened things up in the bottom of the third inning. An RBI double from Ivan Melendez scored Trey Faltine to give Texas the 3-2 lead. Cam Williams delivered an RBI single as well, and Texas closed out the third round with a 4-2 lead.

By the end of the 4th inning, the score was 8-2 and Texas was sitting pretty.

South Carolina scored a couple of runs, but it wasn’t enough and Texas prevailed.

The pitching for Texas was once again stellar, Kolby Kubichek pitched four innings, only giving up two earned runs. However, Tanner Witt got the win for his six strikeout, one run performance in three innings of work.

Texas will face UT-Rio Grande Valley, who are now slouches, their record is 9-5. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:30pm. The game will be at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.