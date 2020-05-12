Texas baseball coach David Pierce left to wonder what might have been for 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns regular season would’ve ended Tuesday.

David Pierce and his baseball team ideally would’ve been preparing for a lengthy run in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments.

No one on the staff or the roster thought a 9-1 win over Abilene Christian on March 11 would be the last time this team would play during the 2020 season, but the coronavirus pandemic was soon about to take hold of the country.

As players and coaches begin to look to the future for next season, Longhorns head coach David Pierce is left wondering what might have been.

“I just feel like we got short-changed, we didn’t get the opportunity to compete and find out what the 2020 team could have done. We live for the competition and this time of year is the best time of year for college baseball…going into the back end of the conference and looking at the standings…it’s just frustrating,” Pierce said Monday on a Zoom interview with KXAN.

The Longhorns were preparing for the Big 12 schedule to start the next week on March 20. Texas was 14-3 when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There were high hopes for a talented 2020 roster and those expectations won’t be any different when Texas comes back out to Disch-Falk Field for the 2021 season.