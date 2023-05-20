AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team completed the sweep of West Virginia Saturday 7-3 to earn a share of the Big 12 Championship.

For the third straight game, Texas scored six runs in the first three innings to put the Mountaineers on their heels early.

Dylan Campbell brought the first run of the game home with a standup double that extended his program record hitting streak to 33 games.

Jalin Flores provided another big performance for Texas, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a team-high 3 RBI.

Sophomore pitcher Tanner Witt got the start for Texas and he turned in another strong performance.

Witt pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts as he continues to progress, and the Longhorns are hoping he can get to top form for the NCAA Tournament.

With the victory, Texas clinched the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament as well, which will be played in Arlington beginning on Wednesday.