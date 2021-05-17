Texas baseball climbs to No. 2 just behind Arkansas in D1 Baseball rankings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball begins the week ranked No. 2 in the nation, according to D1Baseball.com. The Longhorns were ranked No. 5 in the poll at the beginning of last week.

Texas is just one game out of first place in the Big 12 conference, and the ‘Horns have won 38 out of their last 47 games.

No. 2 Texas (38-12, 15-6 in Big 12) is also second in the nation in ratings percentage index, known more commonly as RPI, trailing only Arkansas. RPI is measured using data such as: winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the opponents’ strength of schedule.

Six of Texas’ opponents this year are in the Top 25, which bodes well for the Longhorns strength of schedule case, add in their .760 winning percentage, and it seems that Texas has a solid enough of resume’ to host a NCAA Tournament regional and super regional.

Last week, the NCAA announced Texas as one of its 20 preliminary hosts for the regionals

The Longhorns return to the field this week, after playing only three complete innings of baseball last week. Their game against Texas Southern was called due to bad weather last Tuesday. Texas was off the rest of the week for finals.

Texas has four games remaining in the regular season. The Longhorns will host Rice Tuesday, and will host West Virginia for the final series of the season, beginning on Thursday.

Texas and Rice will clash at UFCU Disch-Falk Field Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.