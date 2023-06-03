AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. brought his best stuff to lead Texas to a 4-1 win over Miami to advance to the Regional Championship.

Johnson has been outstanding all season, but he pitched his first complete game against the Hurricanes while also striking out eight batters on a career-high 129 pitches.

He faced trouble early on, as Miami loaded the bases in the first two innings, but the sophomore was able to get out of both jams.

It was smooth sailing for him after that, as he retired 11 straight batters from the fourth inning through the seventh.

Head Coach David Pierce decided to let Johnson finish the job in the 9th even after a Hurricane reached base.

He held strong, forcing a double play thus giving him his first career complete game.

“Throughout the fall, throughout this whole year you know I’ve been grinding, really trying to work to help the team in any way that I could,” Johnson said after the game. “And just to be able to work my way into doing what I could tonight I mean it’s still surreal to me but I’m happy.”

Pierce discussed the coaches line of thinking when it came to the matter of whether to let Johnson go the distance. He thought Johnson could do the job and wasn’t too worried.

“This guy’s put together, he’s in shape, and it’s postseason baseball,” Pierce said. “He was our best option at the time and he wanted the baseball, that’s the key.”

Johnson had help early in the game too, Dylan Campbell extended his Texas program record and Big 12 Conference record hitting streak to 37 games with a two-run home run in the 1st to put Texas on the scoreboard.

Jack O’Dowd followed up with a solo home run in the 2nd, and Jalin Flores delivered a two-out single in the third to give Texas their fourth run.

The Longhorns will face the winner of Sunday morning’s elimination game between Louisiana and Miami.

Due to Texas being undefeated in in the Regional, they will only need to win once in order to advance to next weekend’s Super Regional.

The Regional Championship will be Sunday at 5pm CT.