Texas athletics updates progress on Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium construction

The official Texas Longhorns Twitter account tweeted a video of progress at Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. (Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest progress report from the massive Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium construction project looks promising.

Texas athletics released a video on Twitter Sunday with new updates on the state-of-the art project at the Longhorns’ home football stadium.

Texas is closing in the south end zone to complete the full bowl around the stadium in hopes of adding to their home field advantage. Capacity isn’t expected to increase with the improvement, hovering around 100,000 people.

Construction crews broke ground during the summer of 2019 with the expected completion date coinciding with the start of the 2021 football season.

The $175 million upgrade will completely overhaul the team’s facilities at the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center. The team will enter the field through the south end zone tunnel — right below a large Longhorn logo etched into the stands.

Texas completed an elaborate north end zone project in 2008.

Other amenities in the south end zone build include:

A student terrace with concessions

Student seating section with corner patios

A new stage for the Longhorn Network

A Bevo corral

Field-level club and patio

Loge seating and Founders Suites

Coaches’ offices

Loading dock

Athletic center upgrades