Texas athletics to open admission to 100% for outdoor sporting events

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might as well call Texas baseball’s series against West Virginia Thanksgiving weekend, because the Disch will be full.

On Thursday, just three-and-a-half hours ahead of the first pitch of the final series of the regular season, Texas athletics announced it will be returning to full capacity for all outdoor events, starting with Thursday night’s game against WVU at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Now it's really time to #OwnTheDisch.



Welcome back to 💯% capacity. See you tonight, Horns fans.

It also means this weekend’s NCAA softball regional at McCombs field will also allow for 100% capacity.

Just yesterday, the NCAA announced that, if state and local health authorities allowed for it, there wouldn’t be a capacity limit for championship events.

“After consultation with President [Jay] Hartzell and our campus leadership and the recent news from the NCAA, we’re thrilled to be in a position to return to full capacity at our events,” athletics director Chris Del Conte said. “We’ll continue to have our health and safety measures in place to ensure our venues are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and that all of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans are in the best possible situation at our competitions.”

We can't wait to see y'all 🤘



McCombs Field will be at full capacity for the Austin Regional!

Earlier in the week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning all government entities from requiring masks. That led Hartzell to change UT’s masking policy from a mandate to strongly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals.

“Our Protect Texas Together initiatives, as well as our extensive Athletics Department protocols and procedures, helped put us in a position to be able to return to full capacity,” Del Conte said. “We will continue to work alongside our campus partners and monitor all of the health and safety measures closely as we move forward.”

First pitch for Thursday night’s baseball game against West Virginia is at 6:30 p.m. The Longhorns come into the series with a chance to win the Big 12 regular season championship.

The Longhorns open the softball regional on Friday at 4 p.m. against St. Francis (PA).