Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte joins College Football Playoff committee

Chris Del Conte smiles during a news conference where he was introduced at the new vice president and athletics director for the University of Texas, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte will be in the mix, deciding the College Football Playoff teams for the next three years.

Del Conte and four others were appointed as new members of the committee for a three-year term by CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock on Tuesday.

Joining Del Conte as new members will be Mitch Barnhart, athletics director at the University of Kentucky; Boo Corrigan, athletics director at North Carolina State University; Will Shields, former All-American lineman at the University of Nebraska; and Joe Taylor, longtime coach and currently athletics director at Virginia Union University.

The new members will begin their terms starting this spring. They will replace Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin, whose terms have expired.

Del Conte will continue the Big 12’s representation on the committee with the departure of Castiglione, OU athletics director. However, when the committee is discussing Texas, Del Conte will have to recuse himself for votes and deliberations on the Longhorns.

“Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said in a statement. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”

The CFP selection committee selects the top four teams in the playoff as well as ranking the other top 25 teams.