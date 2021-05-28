Texas announces game times for three home games

UT south end zone 2021

A view of the south end zone from the northern portion of the stadium (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s coaching debut will likely be a hot one.

The Longhorns will open the season with an afternoon kickoff against Louisiana. Texas announced three more start times for the upcoming season including the opener against Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. 

Following their game at Arkansas which was previously announced as a 6:00 p.m. kick in Fayetteville, Texas returns home to host Rice which will start at 7:00 p.m.

Texas will close the regular season at home against Kansas State, and that has been announced as an 11 a.m. kickoff.  The remaining start times have not been set. 

2021 Texas Football Schedule

(all times Central)

Sept. 4 – LOUISIANA (3:30 p.m. CT, FOX)

Sept. 11 – at Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Sept. 18 – RICE (7 p.m. CT, LHN)

Sept. 25 – TEXAS TECH

Oct. 2 – at TCU

Oct. 9 – vs. Oklahoma (Time TBD, ESPN/ABC)

Oct. 16 – OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 30 – at Baylor

Nov. 6 – at Iowa State

Nov. 13 – KANSAS

Nov. 20 – at West Virginia

Nov. 26 – KANSAS STATE (11 a.m. CT, FOX)

