Texas announces game times for three home games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s coaching debut will likely be a hot one.
The Longhorns will open the season with an afternoon kickoff against Louisiana. Texas announced three more start times for the upcoming season including the opener against Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Following their game at Arkansas which was previously announced as a 6:00 p.m. kick in Fayetteville, Texas returns home to host Rice which will start at 7:00 p.m.
Texas will close the regular season at home against Kansas State, and that has been announced as an 11 a.m. kickoff. The remaining start times have not been set.
2021 Texas Football Schedule
(all times Central)
Sept. 4 – LOUISIANA (3:30 p.m. CT, FOX)
Sept. 11 – at Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Sept. 18 – RICE (7 p.m. CT, LHN)
Sept. 25 – TEXAS TECH
Oct. 2 – at TCU
Oct. 9 – vs. Oklahoma (Time TBD, ESPN/ABC)
Oct. 16 – OKLAHOMA STATE
Oct. 30 – at Baylor
Nov. 6 – at Iowa State
Nov. 13 – KANSAS
Nov. 20 – at West Virginia
Nov. 26 – KANSAS STATE (11 a.m. CT, FOX)