Texas announces game times for three home games

A view of the south end zone from the northern portion of the stadium (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s coaching debut will likely be a hot one.

The Longhorns will open the season with an afternoon kickoff against Louisiana. Texas announced three more start times for the upcoming season including the opener against Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Following their game at Arkansas which was previously announced as a 6:00 p.m. kick in Fayetteville, Texas returns home to host Rice which will start at 7:00 p.m.

Texas will close the regular season at home against Kansas State, and that has been announced as an 11 a.m. kickoff. The remaining start times have not been set.

🚨Schedule update for Louisiana, Rice and Kansas State matchups. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/rx9xIqXoFw — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 27, 2021

2021 Texas Football Schedule

(all times Central)

Sept. 4 – LOUISIANA (3:30 p.m. CT, FOX)

Sept. 11 – at Arkansas (6 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Sept. 18 – RICE (7 p.m. CT, LHN)

Sept. 25 – TEXAS TECH

Oct. 2 – at TCU

Oct. 9 – vs. Oklahoma (Time TBD, ESPN/ABC)

Oct. 16 – OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 30 – at Baylor

Nov. 6 – at Iowa State

Nov. 13 – KANSAS

Nov. 20 – at West Virginia

Nov. 26 – KANSAS STATE (11 a.m. CT, FOX)