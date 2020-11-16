Second straight Texas A&M football game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are bracing for their 3rd number one ranked opponent this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M’s upcoming football game against Ole Miss will be postponed due to the Southeastern Conference’s quarantine protocols for COVID-19. Texas A&M is postponing a game for the second straight week due to COVID-19.

The No. 5 Aggies were expected to host Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The conference hasn’t announced a makeup date.

Last week, Texas A&M announced two positive COVID-19 results among staff and players, forcing its game at Tennessee to be moved to Dec. 12. The SEC had to postpone four games, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, due to COVID-19.

After the Tennessee game was postponed last week, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said the “football team roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete.”

Each conference requires a certain amount of healthy players at each position on the roster in order to play. Players in quarantine due to contact with COVID-19 or players who test positive for COVID-19 are not permitted to play.