Texas A&M’s conference-only football schedule unveiled by SEC

Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are bracing for their 3rd number one ranked opponent this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M will open the season at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt before a massive road trip to Alabama in the second week of the SEC’s new 2020 football schedule released on Monday night.

The SEC opted for a 10-game, conference-only schedule for 2020, starting on Sept. 26. Texas A&M is scheduled for one bye week on October 24 during the season. The Aggies annual rivalry game with Arkansas has been moved to College Station and away from the neutral site at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas A&M will be on the road for back-to-back weeks at the start of November, going to Columbia to face South Carolina on Nov. 7 and Knoxville to face Tennessee on Nov. 14.

The Aggies will close out the regular season with the defending national champion LSU Tigers at home on Nov. 28 and Auburn on the road on Dec. 5. There is a week break between the end of the regular season and the SEC Championship on Dec. 19.

All SEC schools were permitted to start practice on Monday. Until the start of the regular season, schools are allowed a total of 25 practices. There will be a required five-day acclimation period, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

Texas A&M’s updated 2020 schedule