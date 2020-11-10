Texas A&M-Tennessee game postponed due to positive virus tests

Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are bracing for their 3rd number one ranked opponent this season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The Southeastern Conference has postponed Texas A&M’s upcoming game, orginally scheduled for Saturday, against Tennessee to Dec. 12 after two positive COVID-19 tests within the Aggies football program.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher released a statement on Tuesday, saying his roster has fallen below the SEC’s threshold for competition due to contact tracing.

“First, and foremost, is the health and safety of our players in our football program. I would never jeopardize their well-being and we will continue to follow all protocols. Our football team roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete this week due to two players testing positive for COVID, the contact tracing associated with the road trip, to go along with the players who have opted out and who are injured. We look forward to getting back out there because our team has been practicing and playing well,” Fisher said.

Three SEC games have already been wiped from Saturday’s slate due to COVID-19. Mississippi State’s home game against Auburn will also be played Dec. 12 after positive tests within the MSU program.

The conference will have to be creative in rescheduling LSU’s home game against Alabama that was also originally scheduled for Saturday.

The SEC is “evaluating” its options for the Crimson Tide-Tigers matchup because LSU already has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12. The conference says Dec. 19 could be a possibility. However, the SEC Championship game is also scheduled for Dec. 19 and Alabama is a heavy favorite to play in the title game.