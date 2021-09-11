Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King injured against Colorado, Aggies survive on road

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, center, is helped off the field after being injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colo. (KXAN) — Texas A&M freshman quarterback Haynes King left with a leg injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Colorado.

King was helped off the field after being tackled during Texas A&M’s second offensive series of the game. He was standing on the sideline out of uniform in the third quarter. King is a Longview High School graduate in his second season with the Aggies.

In his first start last week against Kent State, King completed 21 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

Texas A&M sophomore Zach Calzada took over for the remainder of the game. The Georgia native has appeared in four games over his three years with the program. Saturday’s game was his first extended playing time with his previous three appearances coming in reserve duty in 2019.

Calzada struggled to move the offense, but threw the game-winning touchdown to Isaiah Spiller with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Calzada threw for 183 yards on 18-of-38 passing as the Aggies survived on the road 10-7 against Colorado.