Texas A&M QB Haynes King out for multiple weeks with broken leg

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King will miss multiple weeks after fracturing his right leg Saturday against Colorado, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. King had surgery Sunday.

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz and Gerry Hamilton, King will be out until mid-October. Texas A&M plays New Mexico this week before starting the SEC schedule against Arkansas on Sept. 25. No. 7 Texas A&M hosts No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9.

Based off the middle of October prognosis, it’s unlikely King would be ready to play until Oct. 16 at Missouri or Oct. 23 against South Carolina.

The redshirt freshman’s absence is expected to be a big blow to the Aggies’ offense. King is held in high regard by the Texas A&M coaching staff for his passing and running abilities. He’s still growing into his role as the starting quarterback, and this absence won’t help his development.

Zach Calzada replaced King Saturday, leading Texas A&M to a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter but struggled with accuracy as the Aggies failed to generate a consistent attack.

Calzada finished 18-of-38 for 183 yards and the touchdown. Calzada is in his third season with the Texas A&M program, appearing in five games.

Saturday’s game against New Mexico will be his first start for Texas A&M.