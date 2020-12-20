Texas A&M left out of College Football Playoff

(KXAN) — Texas A&M will not make the College Football Playoff after finishing the 2020 regular season with one loss to No. 1 Alabama.
The Aggies were voted No. 5 by the playoff committee, losing out on the fourth and final playoff spot to Notre Dame. Alabama and Notre Dame will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington after the game was moved from the Rose Bowl. Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the Sugar Bowl in a rematch of a 2019 playoff semifinal.
- Alabama (11-0)
- Clemson (10-1)
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Notre Dame (10-1)
Texas A&M defeated Tennessee Saturday 34-13 to finish the season with seven straight wins. The Aggies’ resume’ was likely lacking just one more signature win. Texas A&M had a top 10 win against Florida in College Station, but lost to Alabama by four touchdowns early in the regular season.
Texas A&M will await its matchup for a New Years Six bowl game.