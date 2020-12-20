Texas A&M left out of College Football Playoff

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(KXAN) — Texas A&M will not make the College Football Playoff after finishing the 2020 regular season with one loss to No. 1 Alabama.

The Aggies were voted No. 5 by the playoff committee, losing out on the fourth and final playoff spot to Notre Dame. Alabama and Notre Dame will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington after the game was moved from the Rose Bowl. Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the Sugar Bowl in a rematch of a 2019 playoff semifinal.

Alabama (11-0) Clemson (10-1) Ohio State (6-0) Notre Dame (10-1)

Texas A&M defeated Tennessee Saturday 34-13 to finish the season with seven straight wins. The Aggies’ resume’ was likely lacking just one more signature win. Texas A&M had a top 10 win against Florida in College Station, but lost to Alabama by four touchdowns early in the regular season.

Texas A&M will await its matchup for a New Years Six bowl game.