Texas A&M game against Ole Miss postponed — again

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M’s game against Ole Miss has been postponed and is trending toward a no-contest due to a “combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Ole Miss football program”, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Aggies were originally scheduled to host Ole Miss on Nov. 21, but COVID-19 at Texas A&M forced a postponement. Texas A&M will tentatively start its preparation for a road game at Tennessee on Dec. 19, but the SEC could switch the schedule again, if necessary due to COVID-19 at other programs within the conference.

“The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for Dec. 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest,” the SEC release states.

Sitting at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Texas A&M is looking for style points to potentially reach the top four and participate in the playoffs without winning the SEC. Alabama and Florida are locked in to the SEC championship game, which will be played on Dec. 19.

Texas A&M used a 17-point fourth quarter on the road at Auburn for a 31-20 win on Saturday.