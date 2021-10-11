Texas A&M fined $100K for rushing field after upset of No. 1 Alabama

Texas A&M students pack Kyle Field after Texas A&M upset Alabama 38-41 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M has been fined $100,000 for violating the Southeastern Conference’s policy on fans rushing the field.

Purely speculation but — the Aggies are probably more than OK with paying the fine after a historic upset win over No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field.

The Aggies snapped the Crimson Tide’s 19-game winning streak — which was the longest streak at the highest level of college football. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the 41-38 win. After the game, thousands of fans poured onto the field to celebrate the win over the 2020 national champions.

Alabama had a 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents, spanning over 14 years, before Saturday’s loss to A&M.

This is Texas A&M’s second offense of the SEC’s policy. The university was last fined for a violation following its football game against LSU in 2018, according to a conference release.

Fines are deposited into the SEC’s post-graduate scholarship fund. The conference’s post-grad scholarship started in 1985 and awards a select number of athletes from the SEC yearly with a scholarship for post-graduate studies, the release says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

