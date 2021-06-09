Texas A&M baseball hires Jim Schlossnagle, who built TCU into powerhouse

TCU’s head coach Jim Schlossnagle, right, and Texas A&M’s head coach Rob Childress (29) greet each other before a super regional of the NCAA college baseball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Texas A&M has hired Jim Schlossnagle as its new baseball coach. He goes to the Aggies after 18 seasons at TCU that included five trips to the College World Series.

Schlossnagle replaces Rob Childress, whose contract wasn’t renewed after the Aggies missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006. Schlossnagle was 734-346 at TCU.

Childress was 622-336-3 in 16 seasons at Texas A&M, including a school-record 13 consecutive NCAA appearances from 2007-19 before there was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Childress led A&M to two College World Series appearances with two other trips to the super regional round. Coincidentally, Childress’ Aggies were eliminated by TCU in those two super regional years.

The Aggies were 29-27 overall this season and missed the SEC tournament after going 9-21 in conference play.

Schlossnagle’s move to the SEC rattles the foundation of Big 12 baseball. TCU is a perennial powerhouse in the conference with Schlossnagle’s leadership, battling Texas and Texas Tech for the conference’s top honors year-in and year-out.

TCU has won either the Big 12 regular season or postseason tournament in five of the last seven years. This season, TCU and Texas shared the regular season championship before the Horned Frogs claimed the conference tournament in Oklahoma City.

Pitching coach Kirk Saarloos will be a popular candidate to replace Schlossnagle. Saarloos was hired to TCU’s staff in 2012. TCU Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati released a statement on Schlossnagle’s departure, writing they “will begin a national search for the next leader” of the baseball program.

Donati thanked Schlossnagle for his 18 years at TCU — “He [Schlossnagle] has helped elevate the profile of our baseball program to unprecedented heights, and we have been fortunate to experience a tremendous amount of success under his leadership. We thank him for his devotion to TCU and sincerely wish him and his family the best going forward.”