Texas all set for national championship matchup vs. Kentucky

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is one win away from achieving their ultimate goal, winning a national championship. Their performance this year, further cements the incredible run the program has been on for several years.

The Longhorns have appeared in the national championship game five times since the 2009 season.

This has been an obvious goal for Texas, and the team knew they had the potential to be this successful, but they decided to focus on being more process-oriented according to their head coach Jerritt Elliott.

“We’ll talk about it once or twice in preseason of what our goals are so we know that that’s at the end of it,” Elliott. “We put up on our board, ‘we’ve got two goals today,’ or this week, and we make it really simple in terms of what we’re doing, but it’s about putting building blocks, the talking stuff can get pretty stressful and all of those other things, they know what they want, and they want to go after it.”

Sophomore Molly Phillips says despite the strangeness of the season, this year has been a true joy.

“It’s so much fun, it’s so fun to see where we started and where we are now,” Phillips added. “This has always been a dream playing in games like this.”

Their opponent, Kentucky is a formidable one. The Wildcats defeated the Washington Huskies in their national semifinal matchup in four sets.

“I think this is a team that has a lot of heart, just like how we have a lot of heart,” Phillips said. “Along with their physicality, they also really are fighting for the same goal that we are so I think that’s something that we really need to step up on our side and have more of that.”

The national championship match between Texas and Kentucky is scheduled to begin Saturday at 7pm.