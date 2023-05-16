Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 16, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet for an evening kickoff on Sept. 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Texas Athletics announced.

The kickoff time was released Tuesday for Texas and Alabama’s final, non-conference meeting before the teams become Southeastern Conference foes. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Texas and Oklahoma will officially start competing in the SEC at the start of the 2024-2025 athletic calendar.

It will likely be a little bit cooler at kickoff in Alabama compared to last year’s game in Austin.

The highs were in the mid-90s in Austin when Texas and Alabama played at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in September last year. No. 1 Alabama pulled out a 20-19 win, pushing past UT with a fourth-quarter comeback.

2023 Texas Football Schedule

(Home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics)

Sept. 2 – RICE

Sept. 9 – at Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Sept. 16 – WYOMING

Sept. 23 – at Baylor*

Sept. 30 – KANSAS*

Oct. 7 – vs. Oklahoma* (Time TBD, ABC)

Oct. 21 – at Houston*

Oct. 28 – BYU*

Nov. 4 – KANSAS STATE*

Nov. 11 – at TCU*

Nov. 18 – at Iowa State*

Nov. 24 – TEXAS TECH*