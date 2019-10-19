Texas aims to pick up pieces with home game against Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns need a “pick-me-up.”

Last week, the Texas program was riding high into the Cotton Bowl with the idea of turning down No. 5 Oklahoma and becoming the favorite in the Big 12.

The result at the Cotton Bowl depicted a stark difference in expectations and reality. Texas is better than the product it put out against the Sooners, but there’s still a gap between the Longhorns and elite level status.

An elite team would look at the upcoming opponent, the Kansas Jayhawks, and assert its dominance early on the way to a comfortable win at home. It’s possible to learn just as much about this team Saturday against Les Miles and the Jayhawks as it did last week in the 34-27 loss to OU.

Kansas should be Tom Herman and his team’s “pick-me-up.”

Shake off the rust and poor tackling of the defense for a nice win before a big game on the road at TCU. On offense, Sam Ehlinger needs to regain his form from several weeks ago and Keaontay Ingram needs to find his confidence running football.

The injury front doesn’t look much better on defense, actually it’s worse than last week. Chris Brown, Jalen Green, Jeffrey McCulloch, Caden Sterns, Josh Thompson won’t be playing this week. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell is expected to play.

Wide receiver Collin Johnson is ready to play after a potential head injury last week. Freshman running back Jordan Whittington is still recovering from sports hernia surgery.

Texas and Kansas kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are favored by three touchdowns, according to oddsmakers.