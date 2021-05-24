Texas advances to Super Regionals after late night victory over Oregon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas softball was burning the midnight oil to burn the Oregon Ducks on their way to a Super Regional against Oklahoma State.

No. 12 Texas beat Oregon 1-0 in the decisive game of the Austin Regional with the final out recorded after 1 a.m. Monday.

Heading into Sunday, the Longhorns needed one victory out of two games against Oregon to advance to the Supers after winning the first two games of the regional.

Constant, heavy rain Sunday morning prevented the first game from being played until 8 p.m. According to Texas head softball coach Mike White, the teams originally arrived to the ballpark at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Once play began, the Ducks were able to stay alive in the tournament with a 3-2 win, setting up a winner-take-all, elimination game for both teams.

Game two began at 11:20 p.m. — 12 hours after the teams originally arrived to the ballpark — and it was a battle.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Jordyn Whitaker brought in the only run of the game with a single to right field.

Molly Jacobsen pitched for Texas and was clutch in the circle. Jacobsen allowed five hits in a complete game shutout.

She was in a dire situation in the 7th, with Oregon having the upper-hand with runners on first and third with no outs. Jacobsen stayed calm and was able to get a strikeout, a groundout, and another ground out to close out the game.

When it was all said and done, the grad transfer from Ole Miss threw a complete game shutout.

“I was a little nervous, but I tried to channel my energy into just getting hype for my teammates,” Jacobsen said. “I think a big part of it too was…our defense was shutting them down and I think it takes away some momentum.”

Next for Texas, they’ll face No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Super Regional on Cowgirl turf in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“It’s a quick turnaround, we have to head out to Stillwater and that’s a very tough place to play,” White said. “We have to be ready to bring our best game this weekend.”

The first game of the Super Regional series at Oklahoma State is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.