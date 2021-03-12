Texas advances to Big 12 tournament semifinals after OT win over Iowa State

Texas’ Kyra Lambert (15) runs downcourt against Lamar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas women’s basketball team survived their Big 12 tournament opener by holding off the pesky Iowa State Cyclones 84-82 in overtime. With the win, the Longhorns advance to play the winner of Baylor-TCU in the semifinals on Saturday.

Texas received big time performances from Joanne Allen-Taylor and Kyra Lambert, who scored 20 and 23 points respectively.

Clutch performances were on display left and right in the final minutes of regulation and overtime. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens made timely shots and free throws down the stretch, scoring 28 points to lead all scorers.

Allen-Taylor, and Lambert were the heavy hitters for Texas, but Celeste Taylor also made important free throws in the final moments of the game.

Another player who stepped up during the big moments was freshman guard Ashley Chevalier, making a critical jumper late and scored the first points of overtime on a three-pointer. Chevalier scored 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting. She also had four steals, four assists and only one turnover.

Texas had very different fortunes against their potential opponents in Saturday’s semifinals. They swept TCU, beating them most recently in the final regular season game last Sunday 69-60.

The Longhorns lost both of their games to Baylor, most recently, losing 64-57 on the first day of March in Austin.

The semifinals are scheduled to tip off Saturday at 12pm.