Texas advances to Big 12 final with OT win over Iowa State

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns freshman Rori Harmon wouldn’t be denied in Saturday’s Big 12 tournament semifinal against Iowa State.

Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime, leading the Longhorns to a spot in the Big 12 Tournament championship against Baylor. Texas defeated No. 10 Iowa State 82-73, scoring 19 points in the extra, five-minute period.

No. 7 Texas and No. 4 Baylor will tip off for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday. Baylor defeated Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal of the day.

Lauren Ebo scored 14, while Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston scored 13.

Texas and Baylor will meet in the Big 12 tournament final for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. Baylor is 3-0 in the previous three championship matchups. Baylor is making its 11th straight appearance in the tournament final.

This season, Baylor beat Texas twice in three days during the regular season. A postponement forced the two teams to play the season series over one weekend. Baylor won in Waco on Feb. 4 and in Austin on Feb. 6. ESPN2 will broadcast Sunday’s championship game.

Big 12 Tournament schedule (TV)

Thursday

Oklahoma State defeats Texas Tech

West Virginia defeats TCU

Friday

Oklahoma defeats Kansas

Baylor defeats Oklahoma State

Iowa State defeats West Virginia

Texas defeats Kansas State

Saturday

Baylor defeats Oklahoma

Texas defeats Iowa State

Sunday

Baylor vs. Texas | 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Associated Press contributed to this story.