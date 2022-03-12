Texas advances to Big 12 final with OT win over Iowa State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns freshman Rori Harmon wouldn’t be denied in Saturday’s Big 12 tournament semifinal against Iowa State.
Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime, leading the Longhorns to a spot in the Big 12 Tournament championship against Baylor. Texas defeated No. 10 Iowa State 82-73, scoring 19 points in the extra, five-minute period.
No. 7 Texas and No. 4 Baylor will tip off for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday. Baylor defeated Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal of the day.
Lauren Ebo scored 14, while Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston scored 13.
Texas and Baylor will meet in the Big 12 tournament final for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. Baylor is 3-0 in the previous three championship matchups. Baylor is making its 11th straight appearance in the tournament final.
This season, Baylor beat Texas twice in three days during the regular season. A postponement forced the two teams to play the season series over one weekend. Baylor won in Waco on Feb. 4 and in Austin on Feb. 6. ESPN2 will broadcast Sunday’s championship game.
Big 12 Tournament schedule (TV)
Thursday
- Oklahoma State defeats Texas Tech
- West Virginia defeats TCU
Friday
- Oklahoma defeats Kansas
- Baylor defeats Oklahoma State
- Iowa State defeats West Virginia
- Texas defeats Kansas State
Saturday
- Baylor defeats Oklahoma
- Texas defeats Iowa State
Sunday
- Baylor vs. Texas | 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Associated Press contributed to this story.