Texas advances to 16th ‘Sweet 16’ with 71-62 win over UCLA in NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The sixth-seeded Texas Longhorns swarmed UCLA in the first half and held on for a 71-62 win in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 for the 16th time in program history.

The Texas defense shut down UCLA’s potentially powerful offense in the second quarter, holding the Bruins scoreless for over six minutes of the quarter. Texas went on a 12-0 run and outscored UCLA 22-6 in what turned out to be the decisive stanza.

The Longhorns led 35-14 at the break to boost their chances of springing the upset of No. 3 UCLA. This is only the third time in Texas history that the Longhorns have won an NCAA Tournament game as the lower-seeded team.

UCLA’s 14 first half points was its lowest scoring half of the 2020-21 season.

Celeste Taylor hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter as she led the way for the Longhorns overall with 24 points. Texas got its scoring output from players not named Charli Collier, who was limited to five points due to foul trouble.

Guards Joanne Allen-Taylor and Kyra Lambert chipped in with 33 combined points.

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) passes under pressure from Texas guard Celeste Taylor during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas guards Joanne Allen-Taylor, right, and Celeste Taylor (0) celebrate after their basketball game against UCLA in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Texas won 71-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas guard Celeste Taylor (0) reacts after getting a foul call during the second half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer talks to his players during the first half of a college basketball gameagainst UCLA in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas guard Audrey Warren passes the ball during the first half of a college basketball against UCLA game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas guard Celeste Taylor (0) and UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) chase a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Texas players celebrate after their basketball game against UCLA in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Texas won 71-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

What’s next for Texas?

The No. 6 Longhorns will face No. 2 Maryland Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Georgia Tech in the Elite Eight Tuesday.

Maryland’s offense is elite. The Terrapins are averaging over 100 points in their last three games.

Maryland won the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles.