Texas adds star receiver to its recruiting class of 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN)— Texas received some good news on the recruiting front Saturday afternoon, as Jaden Alexis, a four star receiver, according to Rivals and ESPN, announced via Twitter that he wants to become a Longhorn.

Alexis is from Monarch High School in Pompano Beach, FL. He’s the fifth out of state commit for Texas from the class of 2021, and the 17th member overall.

The 6’1, 175 pound Wide Receiver chose Texas over several schools including: Alabama, Harvard, Texas A&M, and Bethune Cookman.

Jaden Alexis is the son of Rich Alexis, who had a three year NFL career at Running Back.