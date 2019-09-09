Texas AD responds to report of no air conditioning in visitor’s football locker room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte says the air conditioning in the visitor’s locker room at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium “is in good working order” in response to Monday’s comments from LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron.

Brooks Kubena, a reporter for The Advocate in Baton Rouge, reported LSU brought in blowing fans after Orgeron said his team didn’t have air conditioning in the visitor’s locker room during their game against the Longhorns this weekend.

Ed Orgeron said #LSU didn't have air conditioning in the Texas visiting locker room. Talked to La Tech and heard about it. LSU brought some blowing fans. Didn't think it had anything to do with the cramps.



They'll do more IVs at halftime to prevent that from happening again. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 9, 2019

Orgeron said he heard about the issue after talking with Louisiana Tech football staff last week — UT’s season opening opponent.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte also said in a statement: “We provide one of the best visitor setups available and are proud of the efforts we put forth in hosting our guests.”

LSU and Texas combined for 83 points Saturday night in a fast-paced game that featured a kickoff temperature above 100°.

LSU defeated Texas 45-38 in a highly-anticipated match up featuring top 10 opponents.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte’s full statement:

“The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we’ve heard of any issues in that area. We provide one of the best visitor setups available and are proud of the efforts we put forth in hosting our guests. Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we’ve confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order.”